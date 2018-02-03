Apollo Beach man kills wife, then himself

Hillsborough County deputies say a man shot and killed his wife, then himself, in Apollo Beach. (Photo: Sky 10)

Two bodies found Friday in an Apollo Beach home were the result of a murder-suicide, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

About 3:45 p.m., deputies were called to a home in the 1000 block of Spindle Palm Way by a report of a shooting. Inside the home, they found two bodies.

Investigators determined Miroslaw Rosa, 60, had shot and killed his wife, Beata Rosa, 47, after an argument. He then turned the weapon on himself.

Deputies say there are no other suspects being sought.

