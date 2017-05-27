App aims to send you emergency information through FEMA partnership

Flooding in Crystal River at Kings Bay.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Saturday, the water was nice and smooth for kayaking. The weather was not too bad for fun on the playground.

But, it was a much different picture last year at Coffee Pot Park in St. Petersburg.

Hurricane Hermine made it look more like a water park.



“And, the intersection up here floods also,” said Bill O’Connor, a local resident.



O'Connor and his wife live near the park. They often use the Nextdoor app to connect with neighbors on things like a lost dog or items for sale. Now they can connect with them during emergencies if this flood-prone area gets hit hard by storms.



“A lot of people in the area use it, so I think it reaches a lot of people,” he said.



Nextdoor and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, known as FEMA, are teaming up. They say the this will help you prepare for, protect against, respond to, and recover from major disasters.

Most recently, we've been ravaged with brush fires. Soon we could see big rain storms and flooding.



“Our house is only at 5 feet above sea level, so information about storms is very good for us,” O’Connor said.



Last year, Hermine displaced the Rivera family and many others. The Nextdoor, FEMA partnership is expected to deliver "hyperlocal," targeted messages to neighborhoods, messages that could be critical.



“If I can escape before the storm hits, let's get out,” said Jasmine Rivera.



Keep in mind, this is a new program, so it's not clear what these messages will look like or how often you will get them.

RELATED: Tampa police, Nextdoor app working together

© 2017 WTSP-TV