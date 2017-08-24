Security cameras are meant to make your life easier.

You can keep taps on your family and who's in your home, but what if we told you those cameras meant to be seen only by you are online, right now, where millions of people can watch you.

Well, it's true. We found an app that has millions of webcams from around the world, some were meant to be personal.

It’s called “Webcams Viewer.”

So, whether you’re at work, at the gym, enjoying a nice restaurant, or even monitoring your kid's daycare on your phone, remember, someone might be watching you.

On the app, we found a security camera in Bradenton. It shows you a clear shot of the driveway, so you can see when the homeowner leaves his home.

Another scary part, the app gives you a location, so we went to find out how accurate it is.

After hours of searching, we had no luck, so that’s the good news.

The bad news, however, is hackers can.

“With the right software, they can turn it into a physical address,” says Mark Kelly, senior principal engineer for Occam.

Kelly deals with hackers every day. He says the best way to protect yourself is to create a strong password.

You may have heard that before, but still many people don’t do it.

“Changing the security settings on the cameras is a step in the right direction. Unfortunately, the hackers are one step ahead,” he says.

Kelly recommends choosing a higher-quality security camera with more security features.

“People tend to buy on price, not on quality. We're getting to the point in our world where everything we do is broadcast 24/7,” he says. “Once it gets on the web, there is always someone with bad intentions wanting to do something with it.”

Occam employees say it’s not just security cameras but medical devices as well.

Last year Johnson and Johnson’s insulin pumps were hacked, meaning a hacker could rework the settings and give a patient more insulin, causing death.

The company is actively working to make an insulin pump that can’t be hacked.

