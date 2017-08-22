App takes over kids phone until they answer your messages

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: The Snapchat app logo is displayed on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images) (Photo: Carl Court, 2016 Getty Images)

Do you know someone who repeatedly ignores your calls and texts?

The new app, ReplyASAP, was developed by Nick Herbert, a father who was annoyed that his son wasn't responding to calls and texts. Other messaging apps will let you know when a message was delivered and seen, but sometimes a reply is needed. For those important messages, ReplyASAP is the tool.

The app takes over the ignoring party's phone by sounding an alarm that cannot be turned off until a text, message, or call is answered.

After downloading the app, you can connect with others who have the app. The message that is sent through ReplyASAP appears over any other program running and makes a noise until they interact.

The noise activates even if the phone is set to silent. Once the message has been read, the sender receives a notification.

The ReplyASAP app is available on Android devices.

