Are devices spying on you?

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
GoFundMe started for Betty White's safety
-
Egg-citing birth has thousands of views
-
First eaglet makes an appearance
-
Eagle Watch Video
-
Wrong-way crash kills driver on Sunshine Skyway
-
Dog seriously hurts Tampa owners
-
Social media fuels eagle cam craze
-
Worst restaurant inspections of 2016
-
Wrong-way crash victim's family speaks out
More Stories
-
Could your Christmas present make you vulnerable to hacking?Jan. 3, 2017, 11:38 a.m.
-
Pit bull angered by sweater euthanizedDec 30, 2016, 6:08 p.m.
-
WATCH: 2-year-old rescues twin brother trapped under dresserJan. 3, 2017, 5:08 a.m.