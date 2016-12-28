Are there too many FL specialty license plates?

Florida offers 125 speciality plates and could add three more in 2017. Some say the number of available plates has gotten out of hand.

More specialty Florida license plates?!

Three more could soon join the list of 125 options in Florida being proposed: One for fraternities and sororities, one for a conservation group and one for Auburn University, the first out-of-state university that could be featured.

The plates cost extra and raise money for the individual organizations, but have the number of plates grown out of hand?

Florida has more options than most states, though fewer than Texas and Virginia (which each have more than 300 options.)





Some plates, like Clearwater Christian College, are very unpopular. Only 7 of those plates sold last year. The college also closed its doors in 2015 and the plate will no longer be issued. Warner Southern College in Lake Wales has only sold 110 plates.

Some wonder if the number of specialty plates has grown out of hand. Lawmakers spend time approving the designs every session.

In 2014, state leaders discussed capping the number of specialty plates, but the idea didn’t catch on.

