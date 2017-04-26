Are you recycling all wrong??

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Sullivan, 2010 Getty Images)

For some of you, taking out the trash and bringing your recycling to the curb is part of your weekly routine in the morning, but you're probably doing it all wrong!

You separate the plastic, paper, cardboard and glass from your regular trash and you put it in a special bin. Seems simple, but it's not that easy.

The big mistake: the trash bag! If you put all your recycling in a trash bag in the hopes of helping the environment and the economy, you are wasting your time and possibly causing expensive equipment to break down.

During the recycling process, your stuff gets dumped into special machines. Workers are there along the line to make sure the right things are going into the sorting machine. If your stuff is bagged, it gets tossed aside because they don't have time to open it and go through it and make sure everything is recyclable. So that's the first thing you might be doing wrong.

Second, those plastic grocery bags should never go in the recycle container. Travis Barnes is the Recycling Coordinator for Hillsborough County. "Things like plastic bags wrap around the sorting equipment. They cause the entire line to be shutdown. We have to send staff in there to manually crawl in and cut that material out. The whole time we're losing productivity and we could be recycling the quality stuff."

Barnes says this message is important because it's a problem for facilities across the board. So they've teamed up with the cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg along with Pinellas County to get the word out. The message: Trash the bag, all bags. If you do sort your recyclables in a garbage bag, open it up and dump the loose items in the bin.

As for plastic grocery bags, you can stop using them altogether by using cloth, reusable bags or many grocery stores have special containers out front specifically for bags like these to be recycled properly.

For more questions about recycling check out TampaBayRecycles.org. You'll find information like what you can and can't recycle, pick up times and drop off sites for the entire Tampa Bay area.

