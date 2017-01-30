Ark. woman arrested after crashing car through Governor's Mansion gate

Claire Marratt, PCSO

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – A Little Rock woman was arrested on multiple charges after crashing her car through the front gate of the Governor’s Mansion over the weekend.

Police say that 21-year-old Claire Marratt was arrested around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. Reports state that officers smelled a strong odor of intoxicants on her breath and her speech was slow and slurred when they arrived to the scene.

Marratt is charged with careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, DWI, drinking in public, first degree criminal mischief and criminal trespassing.

She is currently being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center with no bond.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with THV11 and thv11.com for updates.

(© 2017 KTHV)