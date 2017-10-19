Armed encounter with deputies puts one man in the hospital

Photo: Citrus County Sheriff on scene of an officer-involved shooting

FLORAL CITY, Fla. - Douglas Veltman, 58, is in the hospital following an armed encounter with Citrus County Sheriff's Deputies.

The deputies were called to a home in Floral City by a concerned neighbor who thought Mr. Veltman might be suicidal.

When deputies arrived at the house, they found Mr. Veltman outside his holding a weapon.

At first Mr. Veltman wouldn't show deputies his hands.

Shots were fired by the officers, injuring Mr. Veltman, who was flown to an area hospital.

The deputies involved are on administrative leave while the agency investigates.

It is not known at this time if Mr. Veltman fired at the deputies or what his current condition is.

