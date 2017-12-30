WTSP
Close

Armed man shot by Bradenton Beach police officer

10News Staff , WTSP 10:50 PM. EST December 30, 2017

A police officer shot an armed man on Anna Maria Island on Saturday, Bradenton Beach police said.

According to Manatee County sheriff's deputies, a report was received about a man carrying a knife and another bladed weapon near Gulf Drive and Pine Avenue about 7:25 p.m.

Police from Holmes Beach and Bradenton Beach also went to the scene. 

During the incident,  the man was shot by a Bradenton Beach officer, deputies said. 

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.

The shooting will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Tampa man arrested, accused of tampering with evidence in fatal shooting

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories