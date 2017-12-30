Armed man shot by Bradenton Beach police officer

Broderick Ward was killed in northern Michigan. Police say the death was a drug deal gone awry. But the family says it was a hate crime. (Photo: GeorgeRodd, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A police officer shot an armed man on Anna Maria Island on Saturday, Bradenton Beach police said.

According to Manatee County sheriff's deputies, a report was received about a man carrying a knife and another bladed weapon near Gulf Drive and Pine Avenue about 7:25 p.m.

Police from Holmes Beach and Bradenton Beach also went to the scene.

During the incident, the man was shot by a Bradenton Beach officer, deputies said.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown.

The shooting will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

