Armed robbery suspect shot by customer in Lutz

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- An armed suspect was shot in the hip by a customer with a concealed carry weapons permit during a robbery attempt at a Lutz gas station Thursday morning.

The suspect, identified as Christopher Michael Lilly, 30, allegedly pointed a firearm and demanded money from the employee of the Marathon gas station at 26556 Wesley Chapel Boulevard around 6:40 a.m.

Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said that the gun-carrying citizen pointed his handgun at Lilly and fired once, missing Lilly. Lilly then struggled with the individual and dropped the gun. During the altercation Lilly allegedly reached for the handgun, prompting the other man to shoot him once in the hip.

Pasco Sheriff's Office arrived at the scene as the customer and Lilly were struggling and were able to subdue the suspect. He was transported by helicopter to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

