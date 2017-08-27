Arson investigation underway after woman and infant found dead in apartment fire

File photo: WFMY News 2

MANATEE CO. - A woman and an infant were found dead in an apartment fire Sunday morning, Manatee County Sheriff's Office says.

Authorities say a firefighter was traveling south on 14th Street West heading to work when he noticed flames coming from the first floor of Avalon Square Apartments.

Cedar Hammock Fire Department and Manatee County Sheriff's Office arrived to find Diamond Shelman, 18, and 8-month-old Jeremiah Shelman, deceased.

Deputies say Diamond had trauma to her body that was inconsistent with fire-related injuries

Detectives, along with the State Fire Marshal's Office are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-727-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

