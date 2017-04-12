Arsonist sought in Lake Wales fires

The Florida Forest Service is offering a $5,000 reward that leads to the arrest of a suspected arsonist in Lake Wales. WTSP photo

Florida Forest Service crews are searching for an arsonist in the Lake Wales area. They say five fires have been started in the Indian Lake Estates subdivision in the last two days.

"God help them if I catch them, if any of us catch them," one resident said.

Forestry crews are still actively putting out hotspots in the area, which is close to the area where more than 6,000 acres burned earlier this year.

Forestry officials said they can't link those fires with these, but it does make them wonder if they're connected. A burn ban is in effect in Polk County, and Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency as fires burn across the state.

The Florida Forest Service is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

