Attempted sexual assault reported in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa police are investigating an attempted sexual battery in the area of 30th Street North and East Bougainvillea Avenue early Friday.
Police said the suspect is described as a black male, about 35 years old with a muscular build. He is approximately 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing an olive-colored T-shirt and dark athletic shorts.
Police are asking that anyone with information in the case call them at (813) 231-6130.
(© 2017 WTSP)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs