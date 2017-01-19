Attempted sexual assault reported in Tampa

Tampa police are investigating an attempted sexual battery in the area of 30th Street North and East Bougainvillea Avenue early Friday.

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa police are investigating an attempted sexual battery in the area of 30th Street North and East Bougainvillea Avenue early Friday.

Police said the suspect is described as a black male, about 35 years old with a muscular build. He is approximately 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing an olive-colored T-shirt and dark athletic shorts.

Police are asking that anyone with information in the case call them at (813) 231-6130.

(© 2017 WTSP)