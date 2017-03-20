WTSP
Auburndale police looking for 13-year-old

10news Staff , WTSP 11:54 AM. EDT March 20, 2017

AUBURNDALE, Fla.-- A 13-year-old girl has been missing for days after not returning home from school.

Kayla Moffett did not return home from Stambaugh Middle School late last week and told friends that she was leaving, possibly to Ohio, the Auburndale police said in a news release

Anyone with any information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact the department at 863-965-5555.

