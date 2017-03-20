Auburndale police looking for 13-year-old

Kayla Moffett has been reported missing in Auburndale.

AUBURNDALE, Fla.-- A 13-year-old girl has been missing for days after not returning home from school.

Kayla Moffett did not return home from Stambaugh Middle School late last week and told friends that she was leaving, possibly to Ohio, the Auburndale police said in a news release

Anyone with any information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact the department at 863-965-5555.

