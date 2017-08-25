Authorities looking for suspects in attempted robbery, stabbing

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

BRADENTON, FLA. - Manatee County deputies are trying to locate the four suspects in an attempted robbery and stabbing.

On Thursday morning, deputies responded to Manatee Memorial Hospital after a man was reportedly stabbed.

The victim said he was behind the Super Stop store on 15th Street East in Bradenton when four men approached him.

Though he didn't know the men, he said they demanded money while displaying a dark-colored handgun. Another man then stabbed the victim, whose injuries are not life threatening.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating the four men, who were wearing shorts and T-shirts and are believed to be between 25 and 30 years old.

The investigation is ongoing.

