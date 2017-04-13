Autism Awareness training for Florida Law Enforcement Officers

(Photo: Autism website)

Just two weeks ago, the Florida House unanimously passed a bill that would require Autism Awareness training for Law Enforcement Officers.

The bill is now being looked over by the Florida Senate.

House Bill 39 would help officers recognize the symptoms and characteristics of Autism disorder.

Advocates for autistic people were pushing for more training for officers, since the police shooting in North Miami last summer left an unarmed therapist shot and injured while protecting his autistic client.

That Officer, Jonathan Aledda, was recently charged with attempted manslaughter in the third degree along with culpable negligence, a first-degree misdemeanor.

10 news reporter Shannon Valladolid speaks with local law enforcement about the importance of autism training for police officers.

