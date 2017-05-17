Avon Park Bombing range burning in 8,000-acre wildfire

An 8,000-acre wildfire burns on the Highlands/Polk County line. (Photo: Florida Forest Service)

AVON PARK, Fla.— Another day of dry conditions has led to yet another major wildfire.

Forestry crews first got word of smoke and flames around 5:30 Wednesday evening south of Arbuckle

Lake and South East of Lake Wales Ridge State Forest. The wildfire is located on the Highlands/Polk County line .

The site is near the Avon Park Bombing Range.

The blaze quickly grew to 8,000 acres and is zero percent contained as of Wednesday evening.

Forestry crews say they’re having to use back burning techniques instead of bulldozers to fight the fire due to safety concerns over possible unexploded bombs dropped onto the range that could detonate if hit by heavy equipment.

Smoke warnings are posted along U.S. Highway 27 and State Road 64 due to possible reduced visibility.

