Bald eagle rescued after being hit by car on busy road

TAMPA -- An early morning traffic jam was caused by a bald eagle just trying to catch his breakfast.
According to the Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife, a bald eagle was trying to eat a dead racoon in the roadway on the Veterans Expressway when it was hit by a vehicle.
Two Marines stopped by and picked up the eagle before The Owl's Nest arrived.
The incident backed up traffic-- causing heavy delays for the morning commute.
The wildlife sanctuary says the eagle has a broken wing and they are working to get him back to health.
