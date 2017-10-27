WTSP
Bald eagle rescued after being hit by car on busy road

10News , WTSP 11:04 AM. EDT October 27, 2017

TAMPA -- An early morning traffic jam was caused by a bald eagle just trying to catch his breakfast.

According to the Owl's Nest Sanctuary for Wildlife, a bald eagle was trying to eat a dead racoon in the roadway on the Veterans Expressway when it was hit by a vehicle. 

Two Marines stopped by and picked up the eagle before The Owl's Nest arrived. 

The incident backed up traffic-- causing heavy delays for the morning commute. 

The wildlife sanctuary says the eagle has a broken wing and they are working to get him back to health. 

