Barbershop on wheels: Man converts RV into mobile salon

Skully's Barbershop & Hair Salon travels all over Tampa Bay to make getting a haircut more convenient.

People in Tampa Bay are buzzing about a new way to get a haircut. Paul Scott, or Skully, converted an RV into a mobile barbershop, complete with three chairs and a sink to get your hair shampooed.

“I’ve only been open six months and already I’m just pulling in people left and right,” Skully said.

He’s based in Auburndale, but he’ll go anywhere people need a cut or trim: your home, events around town or even outside your office.

Skully started the business because he got tired of having fewer clients during the summer time. To make up for that, he’d drive his truck to their houses to cut their hair. Eventually, Skully decided to create a shop on wheels.

He said he’s surprised by the positive feedback so far, from clients young and old. He also serves people who normally have a hard time getting out of the house for a haircut, including people with autism.

“I’m able to cater to a lot of different people who, it was hard for them before,” he explained.

Despite having to pay for insurance and gas for the RV, Skully’s prices are competitive with most barbershops at $20. There’s no additional fee to have him come to you.

The idea seems to be catching on. When he applied for his license with the Department of Business Regulation at the beginning of the year, he said an employee told him he was the first in the state.

“Now a bunch of people I know that do hair want to do one of their own,” he said.

Skully plans to be at First Friday in downtown Lakeland next month, or if you'd like to schedule an appointment, you can call 863-224-3507.

