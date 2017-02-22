Suspect dead after SWAT team blows hole in Polk home

Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Department

POLK COUNTY, Fla. -- A 28-year-old suspect is dead after a standoff with Polk County Sheriff's Office SWAT officers in Lake Alfred, according to police.

The suspect, identified as Kevin Johnson, was found dead after the SWAT team blew a hole in the side of a house at 45 Sunset Circle to resolve the standoff.

According to the PCSO, at about 2 p.m. Wednesday deputies were serving two narcotics search warrants at 57 Sunset Circle and 45 Sunset Circle. After searching 45 Sunset Circle, they took 25-year-old Casey E. Powell into custody for narcotics charges.

Deputies say that after a second search inside the residence, they found a false wall in the master bedroom. After pulling the wall back they found Johnson, who refused to come out and fired at them with a long gun. No deputies were injured.

The SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams were then called to make contact with Johnson. At about 5:50 p.m., the SWAT team blew the hole in the side of the house and Johnson was found dead shortly afterward.

Police say Johnson had an active Polk County warrant for unlawful sex with a minor, and a criminal history with included possession methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as sale of narcotics and possession of paraphernalia. The residence belongs to his parents.

Stay with 10News for more on this developing story.

(© 2017 WTSP)