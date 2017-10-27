Bartow man arrested for child abuse of an eighteen-month-old baby

Photo of Mitchell David Rich, courtesy of Winter Haven Police Department

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A Bartow man has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Child Abuse of his 18-month-old child.

Mitchell David Rich, 25, was taking care of the child at a Winter Haven apartment while the baby's mother was at work.

When the child's grandmother picked the child up, she noticed that the child's face and head was red, blistered, and peeling.

Rich said the injuries were from the liquid soap used when he gave the baby a bath.

The child was brought to the emergency room where doctors determined that the child had burns to the upper face, forehead, and left ear from a scalding hot liquid.

Police were called and investigated the child's injuries, ultimately determining that Rich's story did not match the doctors' determinations.

They arrested Rich for Aggravated Child Abuse. Rich is also being supervised by Florida Department of Corrections for felony probation for a robbery charge out of the state of Virginia. He is currently in Polk County Jail..

The child has been transferred to Tampa General Hospital for further treatment.

