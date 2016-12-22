Bartow police warn public after armed robberies

“I’m just sitting here. I’m on my phone. All of a sudden, the door just yanks open, and they point a gun at my face,” 19-year-old Conner Emiliantsev said, describing the night he was robbed. WTSP photo

BARTOW, Fla. (WTSP) -- A band of thieves appears to be targeting people who are by themselves. They’re looking for quick cash and a quick getaway.

He had just walked out of his house on East Lemon Street to grab his phone charger from his car around midnight Monday. He said three black men in bandannas came out of nowhere and robbed him. At first, he didn’t believe what was happening.

“I was in awe the whole time,” he said. “I thought it was a joke. I really did.”

It wasn’t, and he has an injury to prove it. The guy with the gun hit him across the face with it.

“I felt fine that day, and then it started to progress more,” he explained. “It’s starting to take a toll a little bit.”

There was another less violent robbery just a few days earlier at the city golf course. A woman was coming out to her car after a Christmas party. Two men came up to her, also wearing bandannas and holding a gun.

They made off with whatever she had on her, which turned out to be only $43 worth of stuff.

Police don’t know who the crooks are, so they’re encouraging people to park in well-lit areas.

If you do get robbed, police said to listen to the robbers.

“Do what they tell you to do and call the police,” said Sgt. Hiram Saunders of the Bartow Police Department.

Police have ramped up patrols in the areas where the two robberies happened and are asking people to be on the lookout.

“If they do it again, hopefully, that time they’ll get caught,” Emiliantsev said.

Police said these types of crimes are common during the holidays. If you are worried, they said stick with someone.

