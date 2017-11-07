Baseball world mourns Roy Halladay

Roy Halladay died at the age of 40. (Photo: Drew Hallowell, 2013 Getty Images)

Tributes are pouring in online for former Major League pitcher Roy Halladay, who died today at the age of 40.

Mourners include former and current baseball players.

All I️ can say is wow, life is short. RIP Roy Halladay. It was an honor to compete against you so many times. #CyHalladay #RIPRoy — Evan Longoria (@Evan3Longoria) November 7, 2017

We lost an MLB legend today in Roy Halladay! My heart breaks for him and his family. #RIPDoc — Steven Souza Jr. (@SouzaJr) November 7, 2017

Heart is broken to hear about Roy Halladay .great friend, teammate, father and husband. One of the best teammates ever! You will be missed ! — Roy Oswalt (@royoswalt44net) November 7, 2017

RIP Doc. I remember watching you in awe as a kid, your legacy will forever live on. Love those close to you. https://t.co/cMeiEXuCoV — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) November 7, 2017

Such a sad day. We lost a great ball player but an even better human being. Many prayers to Brandy, Ryan, & Brayden. We will miss you Roy. — Ryan Howard (@ryanhoward) November 7, 2017

We lost another member of the Phillies family way to soon! My prayers go out to Doc’s wife and kids and his entire family! RIP Doc! — John Kruk (@JohnKruk) November 7, 2017

His former teams the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays put out statements about their fallen player:

Phillies statement on the sudden & tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/gGhv7JUKv0 — Phillies (@Phillies) November 7, 2017

Statement from the Blue Jays organization on the tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/Ih8D0RQE9p — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 7, 2017

The Tampa Bay Rays also put out a statement on Halladay's passing.

We join our baseball family in mourning today's loss. pic.twitter.com/XR5Xv3TVBR — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) November 7, 2017

I lost a great friend today. All love Roy!!! #RoyHalladay pic.twitter.com/DVdhLDnbcQ — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) November 7, 2017

Celebrities are also passing along condolences.

