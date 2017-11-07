WTSP
Close

Baseball world mourns Roy Halladay

Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay killed in Gulf of Mexico plane crash

10News Staff , WTSP 5:55 PM. EST November 07, 2017

Tributes are pouring in online for former Major League pitcher Roy Halladay, who died today at the age of 40.

Mourners include former and current baseball players.

 

His former teams the Philadelphia Phillies and the Toronto Blue Jays put out statements about their fallen player:

The Tampa Bay Rays also put out a statement on Halladay's passing.

Celebrities are also passing along condolences.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay killed in Gulf of Mexico plane crash

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories