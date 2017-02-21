Bay area receives its first Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market will open its first Florida location Wednesday in Carrollwood. (Photo: Provided)

TAMPA -- The region's first-ever Sprouts Farmers Market opens up Wednesday to much fanfare.

The Tampa Bay Times got a sneak preview of the organic grocery food store at its new location in the Carrollwood Commons shopping plaza.

The Times reports that the store is the first one of its kind to open in Florida as the Phoenix-based chain has staked out its place in a competitive organic food industry through its 250 stores across 15 states.

The grocery store is known for placing a high priority on its produce section and selling organic grass-fed beef. The chain, alike another fast-growing grocer Trader Joes, has prices that rival larger supermarkets, the Times said.

Sprouts has plans on expanding further into Florida by adding more locations in South Tampa, Palm Harbor and Sarasota by 2018.

10News reporter Emerald Morrow will cover the store opening tomorrow on 10News This Morning.

