Be proud, Tampa! You rank high among livable big cities

10News Staff , WTSP 9:38 PM. EDT July 25, 2017

While a website says Florida is the worst state, there's another that says if you're going to live in Florida, Tampa is the place to be. 

WalletHub listed Tampa No. 14 on its list of  Best Big Cities to Live in, making it the highest-ranked Florida city.

Other Florida cities on the list: Jacksonville at 26 and Miami at 54.

The best city? Virginia Beach, Va, followed by Seattle, Pittsburg, San Diego and Colorado Springs.

The worst city? Detroit.

The website considered several factors in its ranking, ranging from school quality to job opportunities

