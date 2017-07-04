Beach Holiday: Resort forms flag out of hundreds of towels

Hundreds of towels were used to create a giant flag on St. Pete Beach. (Photo: TradeWinds Island Resorts)

TradeWinds Island Resorts got into the Independence Day spirit by creating a giant flag on St. Pete Beach.

The flag used 975 towels to form the shape of the original Betsy Ross flag, with 13 stars held by the resort's younger guests.

Guests at the resort also got to sign a banner that will be given to veterans going on an Honor Flight to see memorials in Washington, D.C.

