Bear mask-wearing armed robbery suspect caught

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have identified and arrested a teenage armed robbery suspect in the February 21 holdup at the Speedway gas station in Riverview.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that the 16-year-old Plant City boy allegedly wore a "Five Nights at Freddy's" bear mask and was carrying a shotgun when he demanded money from a cashier during the course of the robbery.

We will not identify the suspect, per our crime reporting guidelines.

RIVERVIEW -- Hillsborough County Detectives are seeking the public's help in any information that leads to the identification of a man that robbed a Speedway gas station with a shotgun.

Detectives say around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, an unknown suspect entered the Speedway located at 13179 Highway 301 South in Riverview armed with a shotgun or a similar type of gun. The suspect approached the clerk and demanded money from the register and fled with the cash heading south. They say he was possibly headed toward The Grove at SouthShore apartment complex, but was not located.

This is the third armed robbery at the Speedway since January. Detectives believe that the suspect could be connected to other robberies in the area.

The suspect is an unknown race male, approximately 5'5", thin build and was seen wearing a green Nike sweatshirt, blue pants, black/white shoes, gloves and an orange bear mask.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect involved in these cases.

