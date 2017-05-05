Ben and Jerry's issues voluntary recall on 'chocolate fudge brownie pint slices'

(Photo: Greg Comollo, Greg Comollo)

Ben and Jerry's fans take note, you may want to double check the label on your pint slices.

On Thursday, the ice cream giant issued a voluntary recall on a limited number of its 'Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices.'

After a consumer noticed that outer packaging of their 'Vanilla Peanut Butter Cups Pint Slices' did not identify the presence of peanut butter, the company initiated a recall.

In a statement, the company said the product may pose a risk to those with peanut allergies.

The affected prodcut comes in a paperboard box with a UPC code of 076840657940 best by date AUG1218LT2 and lot number of AUG1218LT2

Consumers who have purchased boxes of the above product with the affected UPC code and date code are asked to immediately discontinue use of the product, retain the outer box and call 877-270-7397, which is operational 24 hours a day, for more information about the recall and to request a replacement coupon.

