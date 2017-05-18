Benefit aids victims of apartment fire, including first responder

Crews with St. Pete Fire and Rescue were called to the Enclave Apartments off Martin Luther King Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday. (Photo: Joey LaRose)

A couple who is usually giving to the community found themselves on the receiving end Thursday.

St. Petersburg police Sgt. J. D. Lofton and his wife, who are first responders, were among those who lost their possessions in a fire at Enclave Apartments, 9100 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N., last week.

A fundraiser at Fergs in downtown St. Pete was held to benefit the Loftons and Erin Aaron, a mom who also lost her possessions in the fire.

10News' Reginald Roundtree was at the event helping out.

To donate to help, use these links.

Aaron Family Gofundme page



Lofton Family PayPal for relief fund



