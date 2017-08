police tape graphic

A bicyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle late Thursday, Tampa police said.

The crash happened at Lois Avenue N. and La Salle Street West. The bicyclist has died, police said.

Traffic on Lois Avenue between Lemon Street and Cypress Street will be closed during the investigation. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

