Fireworks exploded after going off too early in Clearwater Beach.

Nearly every year people in the Tampa Bay area are injured by fireworks and during Fourth of July celebrations.

While some of the incidents are freak accidents, others are the result of carelessness and completely avoidable.

Take a look back through the 10News archives as we show you some of biggest Fourth of July mishaps over the past 30 years.

