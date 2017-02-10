Bill would protect police source's identities

A Florida bill would help protect the identity of sources in crime investigations. CBS photo

Think about how many crimes go unsolved because witnesses are just too afraid to come forward.



Well, what if, at least for a while, witness’s names could be kept secret? Out of public records?



A new bill being floated in Tallahassee would do just that. But the length -- the term -- of that protection may be an issue.



The law would hopefully impact cases like that of grieving father Edward Harris.



In May, Harris made a public plea on the one-year anniversary of his son E.J.'s murder. Asking anyone with information to please come forward.



E.J. who was 14-year-old, was gunned down in May 2015 at an East Tampa park. Despite witnesses and even video of the suspect's car, no one has come forward to say who did it.



“Someone does know. The children talk about it,” said Edward Harris. “The kids know that they are hearing things.”



E.J.'s case is cited in a newly proposed law aimed at breaking the so-called "no snitch" mentality that often keeps people from cooperating with the cops.



If passed, the law would give murder witnesses protection from retaliation by shielding their identities in public records for two years after the crime.



“A lot of people want to give their information. They just want to make sure that they are not identified,” said Greg Tita, president of Pinellas Crimestoppers.



Tita says anonymity is absolutely essential to their success. He thinks the proposed exemption from Florida's public records law could have a similar impact.



“Certainly, law enforcement would like to have that happen,” said Tita. “That way they know that their information is going to be protected. Their witness is going to be protected.”



Tampa Pastor Thomas Jones thinks it’s a good idea, too.



““Ten people are there when the crime is being committed but no one sees anything. And no one says anything. That has to stop,” he said.



Jones’s faith-based group, Community United, works to build trust between law enforcement and people living in some of the area's toughest neighborhoods. But Jones says in order to be effective, witness identities need to be protected at least five years.



“By the time it comes to court, two years would be up. So really, by the time that they would be going to court for the crime, their name would become public record. And so the law would have no effect.”



Tita agreed. He says legislators should even consider having such information permanently sealed.



But Jones is also concerned that there are those who would use the anonymity protection to pass along information about someone who hadn’t actually committed a crime. A self-serving attempt to have their own sentences reduced.



The bill has seen popular support so far. It passed through a criminal justice committee unanimously with a vote of 14-0. But a similar deal with similar support last year never made it to the governor's desk.

