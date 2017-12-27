Blunt force trauma confirmed as cause of death in Bartow Christmas Eve plane crash

BARTOW, Fla. -- The Medical Examiner has confirmed the cause of death of four passengers in the tragic plane crash that happened Christmas Eve.

The twin-engine plane went down just after takeoff around 7:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 24 at Polk County's Bartow Municipal Airport., Sheriff Grady Judd said, with emergency operators receiving a call minutes later.

The cause of death for four of the passengers has been determined to be blunt force trauma and all of the deaths were ruled as accidental.

All four of the autopsies were performed Wednesday. Authorities are still waiting on the toxicology results to determine the cause and manner of death of John Shannon, a local and prominent attorney.

