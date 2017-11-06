Boat overturns as driver tries to avoid hitting manatee

The boat overturned, ejecting its passengers. (Photo: Tim Burquest)

A boat overturned, injuring two people, near the Venice Avenue Bridge, officials said.

According to fire officials, about 4 p.m., the 25-foot boat with two passengers, ages 50 and 28, were traveling through the Intracoastal Waterway when it swerved to avoid a manatee.

The boat beached on the side of the shore, overturning and ejecting both men.

The passengers are being treated for minor injuries.

The boat is leaking fuel from its 80-gallon tank. Firefighters are dispersing the unleaded fuel with water from a firehose.

The public is advised to avoid the scene during cleanup.

