Boat ramps closed due to drought

BROOKSVILLE, Fla -- The Hernando County Waterways Department is temporarily closing two public ramps for motorized boats on Thursday, April 19. The ongoing drought has led to low water levels, which prompted the closures at Mountain Lake and Hunters Lake.

The Mountain Lake boat ramp is completely closed, but access is still available at Hunters Lake for kayaks and canoes. More public boat ramps in the area are being evaluated and any additional closures will be announced as needed.

Visit the Hernando County Department of Public Works website to learn more about county-maintained waterways and boat ramp locations. Contact the Department of Public Works at (352) 754-4062 for more information.

