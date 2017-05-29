Boaters hail Hillsborough lifevest program as a real life saver

Life Jacket on deck (Photo: Christian Ramsgaard)

Tampa, FL -- A new boating safety program courtesy of the Hillsborough County sheriff’s office got a big workout this Memorial Day.

It provides life preservers, free to use, for those two either forget or don't have enough of them on board.

The life savers ended up being just that for people looking to make the most of their holiday weekend.

For example, A.J. Warren was about to turn around and head home after realizing he’d forgotten enough life preservers for his two sons Zachary and Jackson.

Even Zachary, at age six knows you’ve got to wear a life vest – “So you don't drown,” he said.

But instead of losing a holiday on the water, Warren spotted a brand-new kiosk, now available at three boat ramps around Hillsborough County.

Each of them is stocked with free-to-borrow kid-sized life preservers, thanks to Operation Safe Bay.

“It was awesome,” said Warren. “Actually I was going to my truck, and I noticed that they are. That's the first time I've ever seen it, and it was by far the best idea I've seen out here at the ramp.”

“Let's just hope that people are taking advantage of it,” said Brian Biddle, also heading out from the Gandy ramp.

Biddle knows just how quickly things can go bad on the water, because this same time last year, he and the folks on his boat helped save two children struggling against the current near a local sandbar.

The kids, he said, were not wearing life preservers.

“You know, this is what we help them get out of the water with,” he said, showing us the life ring he keeps aboard. “And it was tethered to a rope, and it was scary.”

“The people were in the water getting stuck in the riptide,” said Stacy Glass, also aboard that day. “Because, I think everyone knows what to do logically, but once you're out there and you feel like you're drowning, you don't think straight.”

Operation Safe Bay works simply enough.

The sheriff’s office asks that if you need a vest – take it. But they also ask that you bring it back, so that the next time somebody comes out without enough preservers on board their vessel, they can take one with them too.

“As long as all the boaters recognize the importance of sharing, and allowing everybody to benefit from this program, I think it'll be great,” said boater Sue Keel.

The sheriff’s office says it has faith in the honor system.

The life preservers all have HCSO spray-painted on them, so they stick out like a sore thumb.

But if you don’t remember to bring them back right away, don’t worry - you're not in trouble.

“Sometimes, people might forget,” said Sgt. Ray Pappion. “It's not a crisis. Next time you're here, just put it back.”

The pilot program is paid for with help from West Marine and Port Tampa Bay. The sheriff’s office is also accepting donations at (813) 242-5591 to expand the program at even more local boat ramps.

For folks like A.J. Warren it’s already a success. After all, it saved his holiday outing, and just maybe a lot more.

“It's a convenience if they're here, and I know I can go out and be safe with my family out there and not have to be concerned that I don't have it on the boat,” said Warren.

So far, the life-vest program is available at three boat ramps in Hillsborough County: Gandy Boulevard, Williams Park and Simmons Park.

The law requires anyone under the age of six has to be wearing a vest aboard a boat less than 26-feet long.

Violators face fines of about $70 apiece.

