Bob Carter, father of Nick and Aaron Carter, dies at 65

Robert Carter, dad to Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter and actor/musician Aaron Carter, passed away on Tuesday, the brothers confirmed on social media.

Reports put his age at 65 and his cause of death is still unknown.

Robert, known as Bob, appeared alongside both of his sons on the 2006 E! reality show House of Carters, which also featured their other siblings, sisters Angel (twin to Aaron) and Bobbie.

Nick broke the news on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

"I am heartbroken to share the news that our father, Robert, passed away last night," he wrote. "While we learn more about the cause of death, and begin the grieving process, we ask that our privacy be respected at this difficult time."

"My heart is completely shattered I'm in shock and I loved my dad so much," Aaron tweeted, sharing a picture of his father. "#RIP DADDY I love You. This is the last pic I have (of) my dad."

Aaron also shared a photo of him and his dad on Instagram.

"My heart is broken, we are so hurt we lost you poppa way too soon," he wrote in the caption. "You were never human to me, you were always my real life superhero."

The Carter family previously weathered another tragedy when Nick and Aaron's sister Leslie passed away from a drug overdose in 2012.

