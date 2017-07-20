Body discovered in St. Pete retention pond

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The St. Petersburg Police Department is performing a death investigation after following a body floating in a retention pond.

St. Petersburg PD responded to a call in the 1300 block of Devonshire Drive N. around 9:15 a.m. Thursday after the body of a man was discovered.

The body has been identified as 30-year-old Elvis Mustafic. His family told police the last time he was seen was around 3 a.m. the day before.

The cause of death does not seem to be suspicious, but police continue to do a further investigation.

