Body in canal identified as missing Dunedin man

10News Staff , WTSP 3:59 PM. EDT June 27, 2017

Pinellas County sheriff's deputies have identified a body found in a Dunedin canal as a man who was reported missing last week.

The body of Charles Morris, 63, was found Monday afternoon in a canal behind Cedar Creek Mobile Home Park.

He was reported missing Wednesday from his home. He suffered from memory loss-related illness and was considered an endangered person.

The death does not appear suspicious, officials said.

