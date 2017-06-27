Body in canal identified as missing Dunedin man

Pinellas County sheriff's deputies have identified a body found in a Dunedin canal as a man who was reported missing last week.
The body of Charles Morris, 63, was found Monday afternoon in a canal behind Cedar Creek Mobile Home Park.
He was reported missing Wednesday from his home. He suffered from memory loss-related illness and was considered an endangered person.
The death does not appear suspicious, officials said.
