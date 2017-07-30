Body may be missing boater, officials say

Cornelius Wiggins

The body recovered from Lake Gibson in Polk County may be a boater who disappeared Saturday, officials say.

The boater, Cornelius Wiggins, 32, jumped out of the boat to retrieve sunglasses that had gone overboard, James Boogaerts, spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, told the Lakeland Ledger.

Officials are working to ID the body.

The body was found about 7 p.m. by members of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Lakeland police.

