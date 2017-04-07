Body of missing teen found in Flatwoods Park

The body of a missing Tampa teenager was found Friday in Flatwoods Park after several days of searching.

Hailey Acierno, 17, had been missing for about a week.

"It's a very tragic incident," said Tampa Police Chief Eric Ward.

Ward said that the body was found by bicycle officers who were able to search areas unavailable to officers on vehicles.

The body was found about two miles from her home in an area not frequented by hikers.

Tampa police, along with members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Pasco County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission were part of the search.

She had not been seen since March 28. Police said she was known to spend time at the park.

Officers said they are using all available means to search the park, including the Air Service, canine, horses, off-road vehicles, and officers on foot.

