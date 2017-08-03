Body of woman, 88, washes up on Florida beach

(Photo: iStock images)

GULFPORT, Fla. (AP) - Police in Florida say the body of an 88-year-old woman has washed up on a beach.



The woman's body was found Thursday morning in Gulfport, which is near St. Petersburg on Florida's Gulf coast.



Gulfport police said in a news release that a preliminary investigation indicated the woman drowned but it's not known whether any medical condition contributed to her death.



The woman's name hasn't been released.



Police said foul play isn't suspected.

