Body of woman, 88, washes up on Florida beach

AP , WTSP 1:36 PM. EDT August 03, 2017

GULFPORT, Fla. (AP) - Police in Florida say the body of an 88-year-old woman has washed up on a beach.

The woman's body was found Thursday morning in Gulfport, which is near St. Petersburg on Florida's Gulf coast.

Gulfport police said in a news release that a preliminary investigation indicated the woman drowned but it's not known whether any medical condition contributed to her death.

The woman's name hasn't been released.

Police said foul play isn't suspected.

© 2017 Associated Press

