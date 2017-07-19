Boil water advisory issued for Port Richey

PORT RICHEY -- A boil advisory has been issued for the city of Port Richey, officials say.

Police say the city loss water pressure because of a water main break and the crews had to turn off the water to repair it.

As a precaution, they are asking everyone to boil water before drinking or cooking. They say bottled water is safe to drink.

The notice is in effect until officials can rule the water is safe to drink.

