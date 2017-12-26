Boil water notice issued in Country Chase and surrounding areas in Hillsborough County

water graphic (Photo: WTSP)

TAMPA - HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Hillsborough County Public Utilities customers that live in Country Chase Townhomes and the surrounding neighborhoods are under a boil water advisory.

HCPU says that about 190 units in Country Chase Townhomes on Country White Drive, and around 120 homes on Country Chase Boulevard, Tidal Bay Lane, and Rustic View Court should boil the water they use for cooking and drinking as a precautionary measure.

The possible contamination stems from water service being stopped today while workers replaced a leaking valve.

While they say contamination is unlikely, it is standard for the Hillsborough County Health Department to require a precautionary boil water notice anytime pressure in the water lines drop below a certain level.

Residents in these communities are advised to continue boiling their water until the utilities company issues a rescission notice, usually about 48 hours from the initial announcement, which was issued Tuesday afternoon.

The county says bring your water to a full rolling boil for one minute, then let cool. They also recommend throwing out any ice from automatic ice-makers.

Customers with questions can call Hillsborough County Public Utilities at (813) 744-5600.

