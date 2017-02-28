Bomb squad checking package in Brooksville

The Hernando County bomb squad is en route to check a suspicious package that was left by a suspect after a botched robbery at the Oak Hill Pharmacy on Tuesday. Sheriff photo

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County bomb squad is en route to check a suspicious package that was left by a suspect after a botched robbery at the Oak Hill Pharmacy on Tuesday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Nearby businesses have been evacuated, including Great Beginnings 2 daycare.

The scene is on Cortez Boulevard between Oregon Jay and Oregon Chickadee roads in Brooksville.

The bomb squad is on the way to examine a suspicious package that was left by the suspect, who remains at large.

(© 2017 WTSP)