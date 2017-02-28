WTSP
Close

Bomb squad checking package in Brooksville

10News Staff , WTSP 1:33 PM. EST February 28, 2017

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County bomb squad is en route to check a suspicious package that was left by a suspect after a botched robbery at the Oak Hill Pharmacy on Tuesday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Nearby businesses have been evacuated, including Great Beginnings 2 daycare.

The scene is on Cortez Boulevard between Oregon Jay and Oregon Chickadee roads in Brooksville.

The bomb squad is on the way to examine a suspicious package that was left by the suspect, who remains at large.

(© 2017 WTSP)

WTSP

Man arrested for swinging swords at Brooksville Walmart customers

WTSP

Man killed while crossing SR-50 in Brooksville

WTSP

Paralyzed veterans racing team trains near Brooksville

WTSP

Bomb squad called out during Brooksville meth bust

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories