Bondi: Florida should reject O.J. Simpson relocation due to 'added dangers' to citizens

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi wants the Sunshine State to say no to 'The Juice.'

Bondi, in a letter to Florida Department of Corrections Secretary Julie L. Jones, requested the department to reject O.J. Simpson's request to serve out his parole in Florida.

“Floridians are well aware of Mr. Simpson’s background, his wanton disregard for the lives of others, and of his scofflaw attitude with respect to the heinous acts for which he has been found civilly liable," Bondi wrote. "The specter of his residing in comfort in Florida should not be an option. Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal.”

Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in 2007 for kidnapping and armed robbery in Las Vegas. He is set to be released next week after serving nine years.

Bondi's reasons for rejecting Simpson's transfer include his failure to pay a civil judgment in the 1994 killings of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, the aforementioned Las Vegas incident as well as "the added burden that his notoriety would impose on law enforcement personnel in Florida, the heightened risk that he would place on the safety of the people of Florida and his manifest lack of contrition for his crimes."

If his transfer request is approved, Bondi wrote that Simpson must:

Report to his parole officer in person.

Wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Have his travel "substantially restricted."

Not consume any alcohol or drugs and to be subjected to regular screening.

It is possible that Simpson could relocate to the Tampa Bay area. Both his children live in St. Petersburg, but their neighbors are mixed about Simpson living among them.

