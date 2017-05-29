WTSP
Boy, 10, shot in St. Petersburg

10-year-old boy shot

10News Staff , WTSP 12:09 PM. EDT May 29, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A 10-year-old boy is hospitalized after being shot in the chest Monday morning.

The shooting occurred about 10:35 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of 17th Avenue South, according to St. Petersburg police.

