Boy, 12, reported missing in Riverview

10News Staff , WTSP 6:08 AM. EDT March 21, 2017

RIVERVIEW, Fla. -- A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing after walking away from his home.

Ethurel Maxcy, 12, is 5-foot-5, and weighs 167 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red Nike polo shirt, tan pants, gray/green shoes. 

He was last seen about 6 p.m. Monday, when he walked away from his home on Watermark Drive.

Maxcy has a history of runaway but was always located a short time after he left.

Anyone who has seen Maxcy is asked to contact HCSO at 813/247-8200.

