Boy, 12, reported missing in Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. -- A 12-year-old boy has been reported missing after walking away from his home.
Ethurel Maxcy, 12, is 5-foot-5, and weighs 167 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red Nike polo shirt, tan pants, gray/green shoes.
He was last seen about 6 p.m. Monday, when he walked away from his home on Watermark Drive.
Maxcy has a history of runaway but was always located a short time after he left.
Anyone who has seen Maxcy is asked to contact HCSO at 813/247-8200.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs