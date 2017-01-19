Boy grows hair out for two years to have a wig made for 12-year-old (Photo: WTSP)

Twelve-year-old Gabby Ruiz suffers from several autoimmune disorders, including Alopecia, which makes her lose her hair. But now, she's got a beautiful wig to proudly wear. The coolest part? Her friend Tyler grew his hair for two years to be able to give her the gift of a new wig.

A selfless gift from one child to another, something you don't see too often nowadays; but this story is much bigger than that -- it's a lesson in the true meaning of beauty.

"She actually has this really cute head, I don't know where she got it from but it's really cute! She shaved it off and she owned it." Gabby Ruiz and her mom, Emilia, laugh at the first time Gabby finally let go of her last strands of hair. She's had alopecia since she was 4-years-old, but it took a few years to gain the confidence she now has.

"I think I was a little sad, but I was happy and when I look back at the pictures, I regretted it so bad because I really wanted it off because I looked horrible."

It still hasn't been easy for Gabby. She's endured stares and whispers and even bullying. "They know how someone is supposed to look and if they're not like that, they just start saying rude things."

But she's learned how to handle it with class. "When I used to get bullied, I used to get so upset but then I'm just like...'thank you for noticing'."

A couple of years ago, when an 8-year-old family friend found out why Gabby didn't have hair, he wanted to help. "To see the kids nowadays wanting to do something for somebody else. It's really touching," said Emilia.

For two years, Tyler grew his hair, planning to donate it to have a wig made for Gabby. Just a few weeks ago, the two kids got together and made the cut.

She says wearing the wig is going to take some getting used to.

For Gabby, the gift wasn't really the wig, it was the selfless act of an 8-year-old boy who, for two years endured scrutiny and bullying himself for having long hair. Reminding us all that beauty truly does come from within. Gabby said it best, "There's always negativity because you can't really stop that, but you just have to not mind it and be yourself."

(© 2017 WTSP)